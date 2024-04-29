Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,096,000 after buying an additional 316,617 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

