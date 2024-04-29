Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 86,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of FTS opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

