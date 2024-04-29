Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

VSAT stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

