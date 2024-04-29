Intellectus Partners LLC Has $560,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

