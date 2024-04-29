Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

