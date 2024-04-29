Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $334,000 in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.05% of MoneyLion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ML. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

MoneyLion Stock Up 3.3 %

ML stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

