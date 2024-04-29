Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $664,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 346,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $280.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

