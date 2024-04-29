Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $718,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $186.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,453 shares of company stock worth $665,534. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.