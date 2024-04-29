Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.