Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $33.47.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

