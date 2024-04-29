Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 196 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %
McKesson stock opened at $543.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.95. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $544.81.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
