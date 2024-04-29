Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 23,025 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Blade Air Mobility worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 402,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 179,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 152.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. Equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 26,632 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $69,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,355,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,293 shares of company stock valued at $592,090. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

