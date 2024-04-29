Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,652,403. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

