Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 6.8%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares rose 6.8% on Monday. The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 566,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,476,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

