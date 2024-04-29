International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,729. The company has a market capitalization of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.