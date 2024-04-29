Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.19 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $13.36 or 0.00021401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.19 billion and $127.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,086,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,219,517 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

