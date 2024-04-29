Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intrust Bank NA owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 339,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 265,591 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.