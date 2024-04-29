Intrust Bank NA Purchases 191 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,406.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 139.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.79. 1,293,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.86 and its 200-day moving average is $262.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

