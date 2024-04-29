Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 212.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,726,000 after purchasing an additional 249,533 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after buying an additional 234,439 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,493,000 after buying an additional 204,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.98. 639,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.85. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.