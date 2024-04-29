Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.68. The company had a trading volume of 421,929 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.