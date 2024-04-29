Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,342 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,312. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

