Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,652 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,589,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,089 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

