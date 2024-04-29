Intrust Bank NA Sells 379 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.89. The stock had a trading volume of 940,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,151. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $573.60 and a 200 day moving average of $530.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

