Intrust Bank NA Sells 92 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $928.81. The company had a trading volume of 839,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,686. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $507.19 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.