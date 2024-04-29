Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 433,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,159,000 after buying an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $223.88. 456,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.80. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

