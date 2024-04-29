Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 433,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,159,000 after buying an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE IEX traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $223.88. 456,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.80. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
