Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.61. 791,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,161,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

