Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.79. 7,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

