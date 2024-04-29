Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Up 63.6% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 461,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 163,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

