Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Up 63.6% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
