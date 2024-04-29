Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 414.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,933,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,895,727. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.11 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.68.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

