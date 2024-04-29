Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,790. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

