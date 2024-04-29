Investment House LLC Buys 9,515 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. 7,827,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,580,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

