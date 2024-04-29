Investment House LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 165,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.47.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.61. The stock had a trading volume of 579,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,830. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.38. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

