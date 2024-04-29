Investment House LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investment House LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after buying an additional 342,884 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,657,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $145.64. 648,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,152. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

