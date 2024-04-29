Investment House LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.82. 97,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

