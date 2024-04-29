Investment House LLC Has $55.32 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $475.98. The stock had a trading volume of 961,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.
Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.