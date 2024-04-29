Investment House LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,733. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.