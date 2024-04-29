Investment House LLC Sells 193 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $734.54. 1,210,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,011. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

