Investment House LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $43,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.60. 267,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

