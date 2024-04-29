IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $723.03 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002242 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

