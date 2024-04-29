IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $117.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.20.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,040. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

