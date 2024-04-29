iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

