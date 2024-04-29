iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,550,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,515,629 shares.The stock last traded at $42.16 and had previously closed at $42.07.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

