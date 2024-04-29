iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,140,000 after acquiring an additional 350,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

