iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,066,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,247,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $106.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

