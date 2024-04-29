iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 601.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,760,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.68 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

