iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $126.49 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

