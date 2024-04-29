iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $36.32

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $35.59. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 4,650,551 shares.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $1,378,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.