iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.90. 1,704,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,544. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $439.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

