iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 1.46% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 245,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 69,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,922. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

