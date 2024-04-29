iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 59.8% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,398,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DMXF opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.